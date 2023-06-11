PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $6.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John Giampetroni purchased 3,674,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,771 shares of company stock worth $174,439 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC now owns 14,311,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,293 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP grew its position in PLBY Group by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,944 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 2,581,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 763,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 140,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

