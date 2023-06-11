Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $137.95

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.95 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.73). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.73), with a volume of 1,044,710 shares traded.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £447.66 million, a PE ratio of 6,940.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Robert Kyprianou bought 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £349.45 ($434.42). Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

