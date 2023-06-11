Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

