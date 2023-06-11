ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VIXY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,830,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,314,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

