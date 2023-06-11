Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHRW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.