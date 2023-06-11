Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

AEO stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.