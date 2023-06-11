Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $178.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

