Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.