Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for GitLab Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GitLab in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GitLab Trading Up 2.9 %

GitLab stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

