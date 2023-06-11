Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $131.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 793,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

