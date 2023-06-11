Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

