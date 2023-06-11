Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,995. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

