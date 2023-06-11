Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

