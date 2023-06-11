Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Boosted by Analyst

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

CW stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

