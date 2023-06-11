Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Lifted by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

