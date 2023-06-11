Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By Zacks Research

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE ANF opened at $34.24 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

