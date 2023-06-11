Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 4,847 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

