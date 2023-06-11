Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,164 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $138,794,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.