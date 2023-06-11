Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,292.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,436.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,468.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.