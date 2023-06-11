Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,385,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,589 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Corning by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 17,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.