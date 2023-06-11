Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $251.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

