Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,071 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,861,000 after buying an additional 158,628 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $237.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

