Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $99.22 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

