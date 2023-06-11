Qtron Investments LLC Sells 420 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $20,774,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $215.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.15 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

