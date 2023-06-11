Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QLYS. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

QLYS opened at $128.12 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

