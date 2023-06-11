Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 16,569 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 319.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

