Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 38,114 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,680 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $142,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Stock Down 0.8 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $29.80 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

