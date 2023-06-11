Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $84.15 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

