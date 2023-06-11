Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,030 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

