Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quantum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Quantum by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

