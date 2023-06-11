Quantum Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Quantum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Quantum has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.14.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

