RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.86. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth $169,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.