Radio Caca Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $36.05 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002910 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006859 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

