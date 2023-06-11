Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $186.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

