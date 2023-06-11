Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.88. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 41,663 shares.

RPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 533.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

About Repare Therapeutics

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $505.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.06.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

