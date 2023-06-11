Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $8.92 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.98 million.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

See Also

