Reviewing Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 Adecoagro 1 2 2 0 2.20

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $9.55, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries -0.76% 3.26% 2.24% Adecoagro 4.79% 11.25% 4.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Adecoagro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 1.82 $11.98 million ($0.04) -195.70 Adecoagro $1.35 billion 0.79 $108.14 million $0.61 15.66

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecoagro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Green Thumb Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy. The Crops Segment consists of planting, harvesting and sale of grains, oilseeds and fibers. The Rice segment consists of planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice. The Dairy segment consists of the production and sale of raw milk and industrialized products, including UHT, cheese and powder milk among others. The Sugar, Ethanol and Energy Segment consists of cultivating sugarcane which is processed in owned sugar mills, transformed into ethanol, sugar and electricity and then marketed. The Land Transformation segment comprises of identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland businesses; and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. The company was founded by Alan Leland Boyce, Ezequiel Garbers, Mariano Bosch, and Walter Marcelo Sanchez in September 2002 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

