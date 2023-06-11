Reviewing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.51% 5.26% 0.66% First Northern Community Bancorp 26.59% 14.60% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $9.00 million 3.37 $1.88 million $0.65 16.15 First Northern Community Bancorp $62.81 million 1.67 $15.88 million $1.26 5.65

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. Further, it provides cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and other customary banking services. The company operates branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

