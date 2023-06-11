Reviewing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -6.71% -6.64% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.26) -12.12 Genfit $28.00 million 7.18 -$24.99 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genfit has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.10%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Genfit beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

