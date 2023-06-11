Reviewing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF)

Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Nippon Electric Glass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Electric Glass and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Electric Glass N/A N/A N/A VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Electric Glass 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Electric Glass and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Nippon Electric Glass.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Electric Glass and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Electric Glass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIA optronics $218.50 million 0.25 -$10.75 million ($0.48) -5.00

Nippon Electric Glass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings. The company was founded on October 31, 1944 and is headquartered in Otsu, Japan.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

