RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

