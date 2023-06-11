RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RIBT opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
