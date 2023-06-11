RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.
RingCentral Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $62.51.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
