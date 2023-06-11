Robert W. Baird Lowers Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Neutral

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of MEC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $300.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

