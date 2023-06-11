Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
