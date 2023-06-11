Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Roots Price Performance

RROTF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Roots has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

