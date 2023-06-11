Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Roots Price Performance
RROTF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Roots has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
Roots Company Profile
Further Reading
