Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $460.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $426.13.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $454.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.06 and a 200 day moving average of $359.94. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $466.59. The firm has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.