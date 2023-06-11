Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $816.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $811.00 to $816.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $746.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $775.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
