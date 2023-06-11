Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $816.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $811.00 to $816.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $746.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $775.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

