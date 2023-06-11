Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$34.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 2.4 %

NBLY opened at C$18.90 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$18.25 and a twelve month high of C$25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.35. The company has a market cap of C$843.70 million and a PE ratio of 82.17.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

