Royal Bank of Canada Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Transcontinental Stock Down 0.6 %

TCL.A opened at C$14.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$12.08 and a 1-year high of C$17.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

