Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Receives $437.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $437.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROYUF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

ROYUF opened at $94.77 on Thursday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

